Colorful Cosmos Blooming in Hokkaido Lakeside Park

Red, white and pink cosmos flowers carpet an about 1.3-hectare-wide field at Omagari Lakeside Park in Abashiri, Hokkaido, on Friday.

In addition to the flowers, the sunflowers in the park are also at their peak, according to the city’s tourism division. “What a wonderful scenery,” said a woman visiting from Kitami in the prefecture.