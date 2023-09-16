Home>FEATURES>TRAVEL SPOTS
  • TRAVEL SPOTS

Colorful Cosmos Blooming in Hokkaido Lakeside Park

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:52 JST, September 16, 2023

Red, white and pink cosmos flowers carpet an about 1.3-hectare-wide field at Omagari Lakeside Park in Abashiri, Hokkaido, on Friday.

In addition to the flowers, the sunflowers in the park are also at their peak, according to the city’s tourism division. “What a wonderful scenery,” said a woman visiting from Kitami in the prefecture.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING