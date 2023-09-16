- TRAVEL SPOTS
Colorful Cosmos Blooming in Hokkaido Lakeside Park
16:52 JST, September 16, 2023
Red, white and pink cosmos flowers carpet an about 1.3-hectare-wide field at Omagari Lakeside Park in Abashiri, Hokkaido, on Friday.
In addition to the flowers, the sunflowers in the park are also at their peak, according to the city’s tourism division. “What a wonderful scenery,” said a woman visiting from Kitami in the prefecture.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Income Gap Remains Wide in Japan in 2021
- Income Inequality Grows Among Japanese Households
- Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
- Japan’s 10-year Yield Hits over 9-year High, Crosses BOJ Intervention Level