Grape Harvest Season Starts in Niigata

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A visitor enjoys cutting grape bunches in Minami Ward, Niigata City on Aug. 29.

NIIGATA — Many people visited a fruit garden to pick fresh grapes as grape harvest season has begun in Niigata. At the Shirone Grapes Garden in Minami Ward, Niigata City, around 40 varieties of grapes have been planted in an about 3-hectare vineyard.

Popular varieties such as Kyoho and Shine Muscat are now in season. According to the fruit farm, this year’s grapes are sweeter than usual due to high temperatures. Visitors can enjoy grape picking until the end of October.