Coleus Leaves in Peak Showy Color at Saitama Pref. Park

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Visitors stroll between plantings of purple coleus at the Musashi-Kyuryo National Government Park in Namegawa, Saitama Prefecture. The strikingly hued plants are native to Southeast Asia. About 13,000 coleus, comprising seven different varieties, grow over a roughly 2,000-square-meter section of the park. The leaves, about 15 centimeters long, are resistant to the summer heat and have turned such vibrant colors as purple, pink and orange. They will be in peak viewing form until late October.