Hyogo: ‘Chiikawa’ Trains Add Fun Color to Tourism on Hankyu Lines

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Posters in a “Chiikawa” decorated train feature tourist spots along the line, such as the Takarazuka Grand Theater, in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture.

TAKARAZUKA, Hyogo — Hankyu Corp. is operating trains decorated with characters from the manga “Chiikawa” on its Takarazuka, Kobe and Kyoto lines.

Chiikawa is the title character in a manga that originated on Twitter (now rebranded as X) created by an artist who goes by the name Nagano. It also has an anime adaptation and won the Japan Character Award Grand Prix last year.

Each train features interior posters of the manga’s characters in notable tourist spots along the line. The Takarazuka Line Chiikawa train depicts the Takarazuka Grand Theater and Minoo Waterfall.

Chiikawa’s friends Hachiware and Usagi are featured on the Kobe and Kyoto lines, as well.

A train decorated with the manga character Chiikawa and friends is seen on the Takarazuka Line.

Each train has a special plate on the front featuring a character. The train interior is decorated with original posters and stickers. Stuffed characters wearing uniforms are placed in the crew cars.

There will be one train a day on each line through March 28, 2024.