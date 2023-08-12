Okinawa: Fish Aplenty in Clear Waters

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A school of swallowtail cardinalfish is seen off Aka Island, Okinawa Prefecture.

ZAMAMI, Okinawa — With summer in full swing, the waters around the Kerama Islands, located about 40 kilometers west of Naha, are swimming with life.

The Kerama Islands, which are comprised of about 30 islands including Zamami, Aka and Tokashiki islands, are famous for their crystal-clear waters and diverse coral life. In mid-July, small fish were seen schooling near the seafloor off Aka Island. Swallowtail cardinalfish, only a few centimeters long, are characterized by their transparent bodies. The fish glistened as the sunlight poured in from the surface.