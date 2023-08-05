- TRAVEL SPOTS
Visitors Delight in Night Pool at Yomiuriland
16:37 JST, August 5, 2023
Bathers enjoy a swimming pool decorated with colorful lights on Friday night at Yomiuriland amusement park, which straddles the cities of Inagi in Tokyo and Kawasaki in Kanagawa Prefecture. Visitors to Pool WAI, the summer-exclusive waterpark of Yomiuriland, can experience a beach-like pool with twinkling lights and a pool, which lets visitors take a relaxing swim along flowing waters amid a resort-like atmosphere, with palm trees dotting the poolside. The night pool will be open every day through the end of August as well as on Sept. 2 and 3.
