Home>FEATURES>TRAVEL SPOTS
  • TRAVEL SPOTS

Visitors Delight in Night Pool at Yomiuriland

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:37 JST, August 5, 2023

Bathers enjoy a swimming pool decorated with colorful lights on Friday night at Yomiuriland amusement park, which straddles the cities of Inagi in Tokyo and Kawasaki in Kanagawa Prefecture. Visitors to Pool WAI, the summer-exclusive waterpark of Yomiuriland, can experience a beach-like pool with twinkling lights and a pool, which lets visitors take a relaxing swim along flowing waters amid a resort-like atmosphere, with palm trees dotting the poolside. The night pool will be open every day through the end of August as well as on Sept. 2 and 3.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING