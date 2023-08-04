Field of Begonias Delights Visitors to Gifu Pref. Mountain Resort

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A begonia-covered slope delights visitors riding the ski lift at the Hirugano Picnic Garden highland resort in Gujo, Gifu Prefecture. Peak bloom has come to the resort’s roughly 25,000 begonia plants, which can be enjoyed until mid-October. The pink and red flowers are of the rare “begonia big deluxxe” variety, and have been planted at an altitude of about 1,000 meters on a hill used as a ski slope in winter. “I hope people will see the colorful begonia flowers and enjoy the refreshing breeze on top of the hill,” said a staff member at the resort.