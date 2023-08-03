Aomori Nebuta Festival Kicks Off Sans Restrictions

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nebuta floats proceeds down the street in Aomori on Wednesday.

AOMORI — The Aomori Nebuta Festival, a symbol of summer in the Tohoku region that is known for its dynamically colored floats, started Wednesday in Aomori without restrictions for the first time in four years.

The procession of 15 ornate floats, called “nebuta” and standing five meters tall and nine meters wide, were accompanied by hundreds of dancers known as “haneto” who bob and chant alongside to the sounds of flutes and drums.

The festival, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 at the height of the pandemic, was held last year with a limited number of participants. But the restrictions were lifted this year, with all free to join in the procession.

The festival will continue through Monday.