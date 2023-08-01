- TRAVEL SPOTS
Pink Petunias Carpet Hillside at Chiba Pref. Farm
15:53 JST, August 1, 2023
Bright pink petunias carpet a hillside at Mother Farm in Futtsu, Chiba Prefecture. About 20,000 petunias of the Momoiro Toiki (pink sighs) variety grow in an area about 5,000 square meters in size in the dairy and flower farm that is popular with tourists. Visitors strolled among the flowers and took photos. According to the farm, the flowers will remain at their best through late September.
