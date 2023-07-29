- TRAVEL SPOTS
Fukui: Dino Museum Reopens after 7-month-long Renovation
16:10 JST, July 29, 2023
KATSUYAMA, Fukui — The Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum has reopened following a seven-month closure for large-scale renovations.
The Fukui prefectural government had been making extensions to the museum since December to improve the contents of the facility in preparation for the extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line to the prefecture in spring next year.
Among the new displays is a “mummified fossil” of herbivorous dinosaur Brachylophosaurus with traces of skin. A new corner was also set up where visitors can assemble a model of a Tyrannosaurus fossil.
On July 14, the first day of the reopening, the museum was crowded with visitors.
The admission is ¥1,000 for adults, with an additional fee to assemble fossil models and for other programs. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.
