Fukui: Dino Museum Reopens after 7-month-long Renovation

An updated version of a Tyrannosaurus robot is on display in a permanent exhibition room at the Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum in Katsuyama, Fukui Prefecture.

KATSUYAMA, Fukui — The Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum has reopened following a seven-month closure for large-scale renovations.

The Fukui prefectural government had been making extensions to the museum since December to improve the contents of the facility in preparation for the extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line to the prefecture in spring next year.

Among the new displays is a “mummified fossil” of herbivorous dinosaur Brachylophosaurus with traces of skin. A new corner was also set up where visitors can assemble a model of a Tyrannosaurus fossil.

Visitors examine a “mummified fossil” of herbivorous dinosaur Brachylophosaurus.

On July 14, the first day of the reopening, the museum was crowded with visitors.

The admission is ¥1,000 for adults, with an additional fee to assemble fossil models and for other programs. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.