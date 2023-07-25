- TRAVEL SPOTS
Blue Bees Spotted in Yomiuriland Botanical Garden
10:49 JST, July 25, 2023
Several blue bees have been spotted in Hana Biyori, a botanical garden run by Yomiuriland amusement park, which straddles the cities of Inagi in Tokyo and Kawasaki.
Thyreus decorus bees are characterized by blue and black stripes on the body and measure about 1.5 centimeters long. Because of its beautiful appearance and rarity, the species is said to bring happiness.
This marks the third consecutive year that blue bees have been seen in the botanical garden. Officials of the garden said that last year, blue bees were in the garden until August.
One of the garden officials said, “For visitors, it is recommended to look for the bees in the late afternoon or on cloudy days.”
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kyoto: Zen Buddhism Training Hall Short of Resident Students
-
Tokyo: Retro Shopping Street Offers Taste of 1950s Japan
-
I Feel Alienated at My Office. How Should I Relate to My Coworkers?
-
Elaborate Onigiri Rice Balls Fuel Increase in Specialty Shops
-
Tokushima: Capsule Toy Figurines of Monk Kukai Delight Shikoku Pilgrims
JN ACCESS RANKING