Blue Bees Spotted in Yomiuriland Botanical Garden

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A blue bee is seen in the Hana Biyori botanical garden of Yomiuriland, Tokyo.

Several blue bees have been spotted in Hana Biyori, a botanical garden run by Yomiuriland amusement park, which straddles the cities of Inagi in Tokyo and Kawasaki.

Thyreus decorus bees are characterized by blue and black stripes on the body and measure about 1.5 centimeters long. Because of its beautiful appearance and rarity, the species is said to bring happiness.

This marks the third consecutive year that blue bees have been seen in the botanical garden. Officials of the garden said that last year, blue bees were in the garden until August.

One of the garden officials said, “For visitors, it is recommended to look for the bees in the late afternoon or on cloudy days.”