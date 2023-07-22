- TRAVEL SPOTS
Golden-rayed lilies bloom in Miyagi Prefecture
15:33 JST, July 22, 2023
Golden-rayed lilies blossom in Showa Manyo-no-Mori park in Ohira, Miyagi Prefecture. Visitors can admire the about 67,000 plants of the elegant white flower that grow wild on the premises. The 23-hectare park is known as one of the nation’s largest expanses of golden-rayed lilies. The best time to see the flowers is predicted to last until the end of this month.
