Golden-rayed lilies bloom in Miyagi Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Golden-rayed lilies in Showa Manyo-no-Mori park

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:33 JST, July 22, 2023

Golden-rayed lilies blossom in Showa Manyo-no-Mori park in Ohira, Miyagi Prefecture. Visitors can admire the about 67,000 plants of the elegant white flower that grow wild on the premises. The 23-hectare park is known as one of the nation’s largest expanses of golden-rayed lilies. The best time to see the flowers is predicted to last until the end of this month.

