Hyogo: Himeji Castle Joins Group with Own LEGO Model
12:40 JST, July 22, 2023
HIMEJI, Hyogo — The majestic Himeji Castle will have its 30th anniversary as a UNESCO World Heritage site marked by being added to another prestigious list — the LEGO series of assembly models of the world’s top architecture.
The model kit will be marketed in more than 130 countries and regions starting Aug. 1, the toy maker announced last month at the castle in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture.
Among World Heritage Sites in Japan, Himeji Castle will be the first included in the LEGO Architecture series that the company launched in 2008, according to LEGO Japan.
When completed, the 2,125-piece Himeji Castle model will be 19 centimeters high, 32 centimeters wide and 27 centimeters deep.
The castle is faithfully reproduced in detail, including the main keep and the three subsidiary keeps, as well as the four roofed passages connecting the four keeps, and white plaster walls that are a symbol of the castle
It will be available from the official online store at a suggested retail price of ¥20,980.
