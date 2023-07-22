Geiko, Maiko Entertain Guests at Beer Garden in Kyoto

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Maiko and others in yukata entertain guests on July 1 in Kamigyo Ward, Kyoto.

KYOTO — Geiko and maiko from Kamishichiken, one of Kyoto’s five entertainment districts, are serving drinks and conversing with guests during an annual beer garden event in the city’s Kamigyo Ward.

The event has been held for more than 60 years to provide an opportunity to experience the atmosphere of such districts, called “kagai,” where geiko and maiko entertain guests, to people who are unfamiliar with the areas.

Beer garden venues include a garden attached to a facility where geiko and maiko usually practice and perform songs and dances and play musical instruments. Visitors can also enjoy cold beer served by geiko and maiko in yukata.

The number of seats at the beer gardens has been increased to about 150 this year from about 100 last year, partly because COVID-19 was downgraded to Category V under the Infectious Diseases Law.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. until Sept. 5. Reservations are required.