- TRAVEL SPOTS
Geiko, Maiko Entertain Guests at Beer Garden in Kyoto
11:15 JST, July 22, 2023
KYOTO — Geiko and maiko from Kamishichiken, one of Kyoto’s five entertainment districts, are serving drinks and conversing with guests during an annual beer garden event in the city’s Kamigyo Ward.
The event has been held for more than 60 years to provide an opportunity to experience the atmosphere of such districts, called “kagai,” where geiko and maiko entertain guests, to people who are unfamiliar with the areas.
Beer garden venues include a garden attached to a facility where geiko and maiko usually practice and perform songs and dances and play musical instruments. Visitors can also enjoy cold beer served by geiko and maiko in yukata.
The number of seats at the beer gardens has been increased to about 150 this year from about 100 last year, partly because COVID-19 was downgraded to Category V under the Infectious Diseases Law.
The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. until Sept. 5. Reservations are required.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kyoto: Zen Buddhism Training Hall Short of Resident Students
-
Tokyo: Retro Shopping Street Offers Taste of 1950s Japan
-
I Feel Alienated at My Office. How Should I Relate to My Coworkers?
-
Elaborate Onigiri Rice Balls Fuel Increase in Specialty Shops
-
Tokushima: Capsule Toy Figurines of Monk Kukai Delight Shikoku Pilgrims
JN ACCESS RANKING