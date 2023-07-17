Home>FEATURES>TRAVEL SPOTS
Monkeys Given Pool in Oita

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:21 JST, July 17, 2023

Monkeys swim comfortably in a pool at the Takasakiyama Natural Zoological Garden in Oita. The garden, famous for its wild Japanese monkeys, prepares a pool for the animals to use during the summer, and remains open through the end of August.

