- TRAVEL SPOTS
Monkeys Given Pool in Oita
14:21 JST, July 17, 2023
Monkeys swim comfortably in a pool at the Takasakiyama Natural Zoological Garden in Oita. The garden, famous for its wild Japanese monkeys, prepares a pool for the animals to use during the summer, and remains open through the end of August.
