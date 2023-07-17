Dining, Glamping Complex Boosts Korankei as Aichi Gateway

The Japan News

Salted and grilled ayu fish and sawagani crab

Korankei in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, is known as the best spot in the prefecture for viewing the autumn leaves. About 4,000 maple trees change color in the fall, attracting crowds of tourists. But autumn is not the only time to visit. In spring, wildflowers such as katakuri (dogtooth violets) bloom in profusion; in summer, visitors can enjoy river activities and camping; and in winter, a spectacular view of the valley awaits. Honda Logicom Co., a logistics company in Kasugai, Aichi Prefecture, is working on a regional development project to promote awareness of these attractions and draw in tourists from outside the prefecture, including foreign travelers.

A building that houses both a traditional ryotei and a casual restaurant in Ichinotani, Aichi Prefecture

An aerial view of Ichinotani (Courtesy of Hondalogicom)



About a 10-minute drive east of Korankei, a group of buildings in the old Japanese style hugs the river. The facility, called Ichinotani, is run by a subsidiary of Honda Logicom and features a traditional ryotei and a casual restaurant, glamping and camping sites, and all-inclusive barbecues. This was all originally a ryotei restaurant, which was purchased by Honda Logicom and renovated for a July 2021 opening.

A spacious dining room for guests of both the ryotei and casual restaurant

Just inside the entrance to the building

A table for two by the river

The buildings are connected by a corridor.

A deer depicted on a large chochin lantern that hangs in the dining room

The attic above the dining room is also spacious.











Upon entering the building housing the restaurants, I found a refined and spacious dining room, shared by the two restaurants and with a view of the Tomoegawa River. In the room’s center hangs a large, impressive lantern. The chef, who has been working here since the days of the old ryotei, served me up kaiseki cuisine. I visited on June 5, and received a course of ayu river fish dishes, the season for which had just started. Each dish was beautiful and flavorful. In winter, the ryotei boasts of its gibier, such as its deer dishes. The casual dining restaurant, meanwhile, employs a young female chef who has experience in Italian and international cuisine and serves low-priced dishes that make the most of local ingredients, hoping that the younger generation will also enjoy the food.

“I try to make the most of local ingredients,” says the chef.

The casual restaurant chef prepares smoked ayu sweetfish.

Smoked ayu fish

Smoked ayu fish

An ayu fish dish served at the ryotei









“Thanks to these efforts, Ichinotani is now gaining popularity among young people,” said Ryo Kakumu, president of Ichinotani. “We will also organize a summer festival to energize the whole community.” This year’s summer festival, to be held in an open space in Korankei, is scheduled for Aug. 26 and 27. The stage will feature pop idols as well as children’s songs and dances, and there will also be a food market, making it a fun event for the whole family. Last year, the festival attracted some 2,000 visitors.

Souvenirs are sold in a traditional Japanese-style house.

Korankei branded honey (Courtesy of Hondalogicom)

The souvenir section

Staff working on the beekeeping business (Courtesy of Hondalogicom)

A trailer house for overnight stays









Since last year, Ichinotani has also been working on a beekeeping business. This year, about 50 kilograms of honey was harvested. “We hope to brand the honey as Korankei honey and distribute it to restaurants in the area in the future, so that various restaurants can offer their own original dishes,” Kakumu said.

On the way to Korankei from Nagoya lies Ghibli Park and the Toyota Museum, which both pull in many tourists. By growing the appeal of Korankei, Ichinotani hopes to nudge visitors into trips a little farther out.