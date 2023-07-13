- TRAVEL SPOTS
‘Floating’ Torii Gate Creates Picturesque Scene at Shiga Pref. Pond
13:40 JST, July 13, 2023
A torii gate stands mostly submerged in a pond in Koga, Shiga Prefecture, and it has gone viral as the water makes it seem as if the structure is floating. The torii gate is located at Benten Pond, which has a small island at the center enshrining a Benzaiten god. According to the Daichi Temple near the pond, folk stories mention a path becoming visible when drought caused the water level to recede, allowing people to walk under the gate to pray for rain. The exact year when the torii gate was built is unknown.
