Summer Event Channels Feeling of ‘Old Edo’ in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun



People look at furin windchimes as they make soothing sounds along a street in Chuo Ward, Tokyo. The display is one of five Summer Wind Chime Spots, an attraction that is part of the “Eco Edo Nihonbashi” event aimed at giving people an old-fashioned feeling of summer in Edo, the old name for Tokyo, in the central Tokyo ward’s three districts: Nihonbashi, Yaesu and Kyobashi. During the event, local cafes and restaurants serve limited-season food and drinks, and some shops in the neighborhood sell limited-edition items for summer. From Aug. 10 to 13, a shaved ice festival will take place for the first time as part of the event, with established diners and department stores setting up shaved ice stands outside the Coredo Muromachi Terrace shopping and office complex. The whole event organized by Nihonbashi Muromachi Area Management, a general incorporated association, continues through Sept. 3.