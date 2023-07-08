- TRAVEL SPOTS
Fluorite Mine in Gifu Pref. Attracts Tourists
13:54 JST, July 8, 2023
Fluorite glows blue and purple under black light at the Sasahora Mine in Gero, Gifu Prefecture, in this picture taken with a 10-second exposure. The mine, which produces fluorite used to remove impurities in the steelmaking process, closed in 1971. However, popular tours of the mine have been held since 2016. A 9-year-old boy from Nara Prefecture who joined the tour with his family grinned and said, “I found a beautiful glowing stone.”
