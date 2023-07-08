Home>FEATURES>TRAVEL SPOTS
Fluorite Mine in Gifu Pref. Attracts Tourists

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Fluorite glows blue and purple under black light at the Sasahora Mine in Gero, Gifu Prefecture, in this picture taken with a 10-second exposure.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:54 JST, July 8, 2023

Fluorite glows blue and purple under black light at the Sasahora Mine in Gero, Gifu Prefecture, in this picture taken with a 10-second exposure. The mine, which produces fluorite used to remove impurities in the steelmaking process, closed in 1971. However, popular tours of the mine have been held since 2016. A 9-year-old boy from Nara Prefecture who joined the tour with his family grinned and said, “I found a beautiful glowing stone.”

