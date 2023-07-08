Osaka: ‘Immersive Museum’ Gives Impressionist Artworks New Slant

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors view artworks projected around a room at the Dojima River Forum in Fukushima Ward, Osaka.

OSAKA — An immersive exhibition featuring works by impressionist masters including Monet and Renoir is running at the Dojima River Forum hall in Fukushima Ward, Osaka, through Sept. 6.

The Immersive Museum Osaka projects 80 impressionist works, including Monet’s “Water Lilies” and “Impression, Sunrise,” onto the walls and floor of the hall’s 450-square-meter space.

During each 30-minute screening cycle visitors sit on cushions and immerse themselves in the world of impressionist art as music plays in the background.

Admission is ¥2,500 for adults, ¥1,700 for junior high and high school students and ¥700 for elementary school students.