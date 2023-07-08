- TRAVEL SPOTS
Osaka: ‘Immersive Museum’ Gives Impressionist Artworks New Slant
13:30 JST, July 8, 2023
OSAKA — An immersive exhibition featuring works by impressionist masters including Monet and Renoir is running at the Dojima River Forum hall in Fukushima Ward, Osaka, through Sept. 6.
The Immersive Museum Osaka projects 80 impressionist works, including Monet’s “Water Lilies” and “Impression, Sunrise,” onto the walls and floor of the hall’s 450-square-meter space.
During each 30-minute screening cycle visitors sit on cushions and immerse themselves in the world of impressionist art as music plays in the background.
Admission is ¥2,500 for adults, ¥1,700 for junior high and high school students and ¥700 for elementary school students.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- British-born Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at 72
- (Update 2) Large Explosion in Shimbashi, Central Tokyo, 4 Injured
- Headless Body Found at Sapporo Hotel