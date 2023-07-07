- TRAVEL SPOTS
Streamers for Tanabata Star Festival Decorate Hiratsuka City in Kanagawa
16:02 JST, July 7, 2023
People stroll under colorful decorations for the Tanabata summer festival in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Friday. The Shonan Hiratsuka Tanabata Festival is one of the largest Tanabata star festivals in the country, with around 100 spectacular streamers over 10 meters tall hanging along the shopping street near JR Hiratsuka Station North Exit. Some standout decorations feature notable people such as Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Featuring nighttime illuminations, the festival runs through Sunday and 1 million people are expected to attend.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- British-born Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at 72
- (Update 2) Large Explosion in Shimbashi, Central Tokyo, 4 Injured
- 2 GSDF Members Killed After Cadet Allegedly Opens Fire on Personnel in Japan