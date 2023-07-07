Streamers for Tanabata Star Festival Decorate Hiratsuka City in Kanagawa

The Yomiuri Shimbun



People stroll under colorful decorations for the Tanabata summer festival in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Friday. The Shonan Hiratsuka Tanabata Festival is one of the largest Tanabata star festivals in the country, with around 100 spectacular streamers over 10 meters tall hanging along the shopping street near JR Hiratsuka Station North Exit. Some standout decorations feature notable people such as Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Featuring nighttime illuminations, the festival runs through Sunday and 1 million people are expected to attend.