Trumpet Vines Strike Note With Visitors to Toyama Pref. Flower Center

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Visitors admire trumpet vines in full bloom at the Toyama prefectural flower center in Tonami, Toyama Prefecture, on Monday. The deciduous creeper, which is native to China, has long been popular as an ornamental summer plant. The trumpet-shaped orange flowers, which measure about 10 centimeters across, flourish at the tip of the plant’s long stems. The vines will remain in bloom throughout the month.