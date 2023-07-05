- TRAVEL SPOTS
Trumpet Vines Strike Note With Visitors to Toyama Pref. Flower Center
1:00 JST, July 5, 2023
Visitors admire trumpet vines in full bloom at the Toyama prefectural flower center in Tonami, Toyama Prefecture, on Monday. The deciduous creeper, which is native to China, has long been popular as an ornamental summer plant. The trumpet-shaped orange flowers, which measure about 10 centimeters across, flourish at the tip of the plant’s long stems. The vines will remain in bloom throughout the month.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- British-born Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at 72
- 2 GSDF Members Killed After Cadet Allegedly Opens Fire on Personnel in Japan