- TRAVEL SPOTS
Beach in Kanagawa Pref. Opens for Summe
14:30 JST, June 30, 2023
Children run into the ocean on the first day a beach in Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, opened for sea bathing on Friday morning. The beach is the first location in the Kanto region, with the exception of small islands, to open for the season. Pandemic-related measures, such as wearing masks, are no longer required as COVID-19 was downgraded to Category V in May. The beach will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 3.
