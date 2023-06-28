Wind Chimes Soothe Visitors to Shizuoka Pref. Festival

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Some 2,000 Edo-style wind chimes dangle along the “wind chime path” at Kasuisai Temple in Fukuroi, Shizuoka Prefecture, as part of the Enshu Sanzan Furin Matsuri festival. The festival is being held at three temples in the city through the end of August. The chimes originate in futaku bronze bells, which are hung at the four corners of halls and pagodas, and it is believed that no disaster will occur within hearing range of the bells. A temple official expressed a wish that visitors would feel cool and be relieved of bad energy.