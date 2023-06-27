- TRAVEL SPOTS
Kurobe Dam Discharge Begins, Heralding Arrival of Summer
15:49 JST, June 27, 2023
Visitors watch water discharge at Kurobe Dam in Tateyama, Toyama Prefecture, on Monday, the first day of an annual tradition that heralds the arrival of summer. The dam is 1,454 meters above sea level and operated by Kansai Electric Power Co. At 186 meters, it is the tallest arch dam in Japan and celebrated its 60th anniversary this month. Two valves were opened at 6 a.m., and water gushed out at a rate of 15 tons per second. The discharge will continue through Oct. 15.
