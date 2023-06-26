- TRAVEL SPOTS
Zen Garden in Kyoto Gains Color as Flowers Bloom
13:31 JST, June 26, 2023
Blooming balloon flowers add colorful accents to the garden of Tentoku-in at the Tofukuji temple complex in Kyoto. A special exhibition of the flowers is being held through July 17 at the Zen garden, where about 200 balloon flowers bloom. The garden opens from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and charges an admission fee of ¥500 for high school students and older and ¥300 for elementary and junior high school students.
