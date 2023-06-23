Home>FEATURES>TRAVEL SPOTS
Hokkaido Trout Jump Against Waterfall

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:15 JST, June 23, 2023

Sakuramasu trout swim against the Sakura Waterfall in Kiyosato, eastern Hokkaido, as their spawning season has begun. About 3,000 trout swim up the Shari River every year, but only about 10% successfully leap over the approximately three-meter-high waterfall, according to the Kiyosato Tourism Association. “Watching them jump, I felt their strong life force,” said Motohiro Kida, 49, who came from Teshikaga in the prefecture with his family. The trout’s run will continue through late August.

