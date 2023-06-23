- TRAVEL SPOTS
Hokkaido Trout Jump Against Waterfall
12:15 JST, June 23, 2023
Sakuramasu trout swim against the Sakura Waterfall in Kiyosato, eastern Hokkaido, as their spawning season has begun. About 3,000 trout swim up the Shari River every year, but only about 10% successfully leap over the approximately three-meter-high waterfall, according to the Kiyosato Tourism Association. “Watching them jump, I felt their strong life force,” said Motohiro Kida, 49, who came from Teshikaga in the prefecture with his family. The trout’s run will continue through late August.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
- Japan Mulls Introducing “Digital Nomad” Visa