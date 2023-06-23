Home>FEATURES>TRAVEL SPOTS
Morning Glories Prepared for The Festival in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Colorful morning glories are seen at a market garden in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:33 JST, June 23, 2023

As the Iriya Morning Glory Festival, a summer tradition in downtown Tokyo, is to be held next month for the first time in four years due to the corona pandemic, shipping preparation is at its peak.

At a market garden in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo, which plans to ship approximately 1,500 pots for the festival and other events, work was underway to wrap vines around poles and remove excess leaves.

The 66-year-old owner of the garden said, “I look forward to seeing the enjoyment that my morning glories bring to people.”

The festival will be held July 6-8 in Taito Ward.

