Home>FEATURES>TRAVEL SPOTS
  • TRAVEL SPOTS

Water Lilies Greet the Day in Fukuoka

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:40 JST, June 21, 2023

Pale yellow water lilies are delighting passersby in a moat at Maizuru Park in Fukuoka City. The flowers are about 20 cm in diameter. According to the park management office, the flowers begin to open in the morning and close in the evening. They can be seen until mid-October.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING