- TRAVEL SPOTS
Water Lilies Greet the Day in Fukuoka
15:40 JST, June 21, 2023
Pale yellow water lilies are delighting passersby in a moat at Maizuru Park in Fukuoka City. The flowers are about 20 cm in diameter. According to the park management office, the flowers begin to open in the morning and close in the evening. They can be seen until mid-October.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
- Japan Mulls Introducing “Digital Nomad” Visa