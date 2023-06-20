- TRAVEL SPOTS
Soothing Scent of Lavender Wafts from Saitama Pref. Field
15:45 JST, June 20, 2023
Lavender is in full bloom at the Sennen no Sono Lavender Field in Ranzan, Saitama Prefecture. About 22,000 plants in 16 varieties are growing in the about 6.5-hectare field where the Lavender Festival is being held. During the event, visitors can pick the sweet-smelling flowers and make lavender sticks. The event runs through Sunday. The venue is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with admission until 3 p.m. “It’s a breathtaking view,” said a company employee from Tokyo’s Nerima Ward. “The fragrance wafting in the wind is soothing.”
