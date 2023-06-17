- TRAVEL SPOTS
Nagasaki: Japanese Castle-Turned-Hotel Provides Lordly Luxury
13:00 JST, June 17, 2023
HIRADO, Nagasaki — Hirado Castle in Hirado, Nagasaki Prefecture, is attracting tourists in its new life as a hotel, particularly from Asia and the United States.
Guests to the castle can stay overnight at the Kaiju Yagura watchtower, which was reconstructed in 1977. The two-story reinforced concrete watchtower was used as a storeroom, but was transformed into a hotel and opened in April 2021.
The accommodation accepts one couple per day, with rates starting at ¥400,000 per night excluding meals. The hotel’s luxurious interior includes a glass-walled bathroom with a view of the Hirado Ohashi bridge. Additionally, guests can opt for cultural programs, such as the Hirado Kagura, a Shinto ceremonial dance designated as an important intangible folk cultural asset, and a tea ceremony, available at an extra cost.
“It was an extraordinary experience. I felt as if I had entered the world of history,” said a 40-year-old male guest from China.
