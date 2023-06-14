- TRAVEL SPOTS
Water Lilies at Tokyo Park Brighten Up Morning
16:16 JST, June 14, 2023
A white water lily brightens up a pond in the Koishikawa Korakuen Gardens in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo. According to park officials, water lilies are best seen until August and they recommend visiting during the morning since the flowers close in the afternoon. A 33-year-old homemaker who lives in the ward came to the park with her child during a walk on Wednesday morning. “I’m glad I was able to show my child small and cute water lilies,” she said.
