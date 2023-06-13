Tokyo Hydrangea Festival Adds Color to Rainy Season

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Visitors take in the hydrangea at Hakusan Jinja in Tokyo on Monday during the Bunkyo Hydrangea Festival. The shrine grounds and the adjacent Hakusan Park in Bunkyo Ward have about 3,000 hydrangea that are now at their peak in a range of shades of blue and purple. The festival began Saturday and runs through Sunday. A 55-year-old woman visiting from Kanagawa Prefecture said, “The hydrangea made wet by the rain were pretty.”