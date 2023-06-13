Home>FEATURES>TRAVEL SPOTS
  • TRAVEL SPOTS

Tokyo Hydrangea Festival Adds Color to Rainy Season

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

1:00 JST, June 13, 2023

Visitors take in the hydrangea at Hakusan Jinja in Tokyo on Monday during the Bunkyo Hydrangea Festival. The shrine grounds and the adjacent Hakusan Park in Bunkyo Ward have about 3,000 hydrangea that are now at their peak in a range of shades of blue and purple. The festival began Saturday and runs through Sunday. A 55-year-old woman visiting from Kanagawa Prefecture said, “The hydrangea made wet by the rain were pretty.”

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING