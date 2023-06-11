Hydrangeas Blooming at Their Best at World Heritage Shrine in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hydrangeas bloom brightly in Nachi-Katsuura, Wakayama Prefecture.

Colorful hydrangeas are now blooming at their peak at the Kumano Nachi Taisha Shrine, part of a World Heritage site, in Nachi-Katsuura, Wakayama Prefecture.

About 2,000 hydrangeas of more than a dozen varieties have been kept on its grounds and the approach to the shrine since around 1960. Every year, the hydrangea garden is open to the public during the flowering season.

This year, blooming and taking on of color of the hydrangea is said to be about a week later than usual.

The garden will be open through June 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.