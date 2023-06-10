Tottori: Spectacular ‘Orange Road’ Attracts Tourists

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People take pictures of the Orange Road sunset glow at the Yonago Castle Ruins in Yonago, Tottori Prefecture.

YONAGO, Tottori — Around 150 people participated in a photo event held at Yonago Castle Ruins in Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, to promote a sunset view known as the “Orange Road.” During the phenomenon, which can be observed from the castle ruins in May and from late July to early August, the sunset glow reflected on the surface of Lake Nakaumi resembles an orange road.

The castle ruins are more well-known as a viewpoint of “Diamond Daisen,” in which the sun rises over the summit of Mt. Daisen. Therefore, the city tourism association planned the Orange Road promotional event.

Although clouds were dense and the sun was faint on May 20, the sunset glow reflected on Lake Nakaumi became brighter as the sun started setting and looked like a road at around 6:50 p.m.

The tourist association gave out orange juice and orange daifuku mochi to event participants.

“I was moved [by the view]. I want to come back,” said a 41-year-old woman who visited with her family members and took pictures of the spectacular view.