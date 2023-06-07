Purple, White Irises Bloom in the Thousands at Tokyo Garden

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Thousands of purple and white Japanese irises greet visitors at Horikiri Shobuen garden in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday. The garden’s 6,000 Japanese irises come in about 200 different varieties. Visitors can enjoy the natural spectacle until around mid-June. The Katsushika Shobu Matsuri festival is being held at the park and nearby areas through June 18, and the flowers will be lit up from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. “I never knew there was such a wide range of the color purple. The shapes and colors of the flower petals look very charming,” said a 61-year-old female visitor from Nerima Ward, Tokyo.