Prayers Held for Start of Climbing Season in Tottori

TOTTORI ― Climbers and officials from the Tottori Prefectural Police pray Sunday morning for safe climbs at the summit of Daisen, the highest mountain in the Chugoku region. Under clear, early morning skies, a large number of people marked the start of the summer climbing season by ascending the 1729-meter-high mountain in Tottori Prefecture. “I’ve been going up and down this mountain since I was in the fifth grade,” said a 61-year-old man from Yonago in the prefecture. “However, I haven’t climbed it in the past few years because of the pandemic. I’m looking forward to reaching the cloud-free peak.”