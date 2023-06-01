Lily of the Valley at Peak in Hokkaido

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A field of lily of the valley in Biratori, Hokkaido, one of the largest of its kind in Japan, is in its prime, and visitors are enjoying the sweet fragrance of the white bell-shaped flowers. Symbolizing the beginning of summer in Hokkaido in the early summer season, this lily of the valley field in the Memu district of Biratori spans approximately 15 hectares. A 30-year-old visitor from Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido said, “The flowers are a bit mystical, and their fragrance is wonderful.” The flower field will be open to the public through June 11.