Tobishima Day Lilies Herald Start of Summer on Sado Island
16:27 JST, May 30, 2023
Yellow Tobishima day lilies carpet the landscape in Onogame on the northern tip of Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture. The scenic spot boasts about 1 million of the early summer flowers, which can only be spotted in the wild in part of Yamagata Prefecture and Sado Island. According to Hiromitsu Kitazawa, 66, the head of the Sado-Ryotsu-Kaifu tourism association, the flowers will be at their best through early June.
