Breakfast Cruise to Start on Japan’s Scenic Tadami River

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Patrons enjoy coffee and a light meal during a cruise on the Tadami River in Fukushima Prefecture

KANEYAMA, Fukushima — A popular cruise that takes in the lush scenery of the Tadami River ravine in Kaneyama, Fukushima Prefecture, will be expanded to include breakfast from June 5.

The cruise, organized by the Kaneyama Town Tourism and Local Products Association, is among the options for the Mugenkyo no Watashi ferry, which allows visitors to soak up the beauty of the Oku-Aizu area. The popular tourist attraction runs from April to November.

The special breakfast program aims to offer visitors a chance to savor local delicacies while enjoying the picturesque scenery — as well as the alluring mist that shrouds the river in the morning. Buns, coffee and other locally prepared items will be served during the cruise.

The media and local tourism officials were given a sneak preview of the ride during a test run Friday.

“We want visitors to experience [the sensation of] becoming one with the magnificent natural environment as they drift leisurely in the boat,” said Yu Onuma, 32, the association’s secretary general.

The cruise costs ¥6,000 per person. Reservations, which are available now, must be made at least week in advance. For more information, call the association at 0241-42-7211 (Japanese only).