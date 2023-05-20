Hyogo: 2 Restaurant Facilities Open Up Shop on Awaji Island West Coast

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ladybird Road

AWAJI, Hyogo — Two facilities for visitors to enjoy delicious meals have opened on the west coast of Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture.

Human resources firm Pasona Group Inc. opened both of them on April 29. The facilities — Ladybird Road and Awaji Chef’s Garden by Pasona — are located along the coast on a 500-meter-long street that is popular among tourists.

Ladybird Road comprises 14 colorful buildings, featuring cafes, restaurants and general goods stores. In addition to Italian, teppanyaki and sushi restaurants, there are chocolate specialty stores that sell vegan sweets, which do not contain animal products such as milk and eggs.

Awaji Chef’s Garden by Pasona

Awaji Chef’s Garden by Pasona has 16 restaurants set in colorful repurposed shipping containers. The facility was originally located in another part of the city until last November. Establishments include those specializing in soba, oyakodon (a bowl of rice topped with chicken and eggs) and karaage fried chicken. Eleven more restaurants are expected to open in the summer.

“We want to make these facilities a place that represents the island where people can enjoy delicious food,” a senior Pasona Group official said.

Stores at Ladybird Road have individual opening hours, while Awaji Chef’s Garden opens from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.