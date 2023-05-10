Shining Hikarimo Algae at its Best in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hikarimo, a type of algae, is seen at Saneatsu Park in Chofu, Tokyo.

Golden-red hikarimo, a type of algae, is at its best at Saneatsu Park in Chofu, Tokyo, and will be visible through around October.

According to the Mushakoji Saneatsu Kinenkan memorial museum adjacent to the park, hikarimo is about 0.01 millimeter in size and often grows naturally in puddles in caves. Some hikarimo glows in gold when reflected in light.

In the park, the algae grows in the remains of a canal surrounded by stone, and it is about 40 centimeters long and 40 centimeters wide.

Admission to the park is free. The park is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and closed on Mondays. Weather conditions such as rain and strong wind can make it difficult to see the algae.