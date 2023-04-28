Squirrels, Spring Flowers Offer Fairy Tale Feel in Hokkaido

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A squirrel and spring flowers present a fairy tale-like scene in Urausu, Hokkaido. Katakuri, or Japanese dogtooth violets, and Ezo engosaku, or corydalis, are now at peak bloom. Ezo risu squirrels frequently drop by the carpet of blue and mauve flowers on the grounds of Urausu Shrine. Whenever the squirrels stand up or run around, a cascade of camera shutter clicks can be heard as tourists snap photos. According to the town, temperatures have stayed low since the flowers started blooming, which means visitors will be able to enjoy the spectacle through the first half of the Golden Week holidays, which start Saturday.