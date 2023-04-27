Lupine Flowers at Full Bloom Delight Visitors to Japan National Park

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Lupine flowers with vivid colors delight visitors in a field at the Musashi-Kyuryo National Government Park in Namegawa, Saitama Prefecture. The flowers, at full-bloom, cover an area of about 2,000 square meters. Also known as “Ascending Wisteria” because of its shape like an upside-down wisteria flower, it is a member of the Fabaceae family native to North America. The flowers can be seen at their peak until mid-May. “It is interesting that it grows in a straight line. It was worth seeing because it was spread all over the area,” said a smiling 64-year-old man who was visiting from Kawagoe in the prefecture,