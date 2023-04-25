Toyama Tulip Fair Exhibits 3 Million Flowers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A number of tulip varieties are seen at the Tonami Tulip Fair in Tonami, Toyama Prefecture, on Saturday.

TOYAMA — An annual tulip festival opened on Saturday in Tonami, Toyama Prefecture, one of the country’s foremost tulip producing cities. The Tonami Tulip Fair features 3 million tulips in 300 varieties, mostly at the main venue of Tonami Tulip Park. Attractions include a large picture composed of 210,000 tulips and the “Valley of Flowers,” a corridor with roughly 4-meter-tall walls of tulips. The event, supported by The Yomiuri Shimbun’s Hokuriku Branch Office and others, will run through May 5. Since it’s a warm spring, many of the tulips are already in full bloom. The organizers recommend coming as early as possible to catch the flowers in their prime.