- TRAVEL SPOTS
Toyama Tulip Fair Exhibits 3 Million Flowers
6:00 JST, April 25, 2023
TOYAMA — An annual tulip festival opened on Saturday in Tonami, Toyama Prefecture, one of the country’s foremost tulip producing cities. The Tonami Tulip Fair features 3 million tulips in 300 varieties, mostly at the main venue of Tonami Tulip Park. Attractions include a large picture composed of 210,000 tulips and the “Valley of Flowers,” a corridor with roughly 4-meter-tall walls of tulips. The event, supported by The Yomiuri Shimbun’s Hokuriku Branch Office and others, will run through May 5. Since it’s a warm spring, many of the tulips are already in full bloom. The organizers recommend coming as early as possible to catch the flowers in their prime.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING