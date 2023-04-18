Blue Nemophila Flowers Carpet Hillside in Ibaraki Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Blue nemophila flowers have reached peak bloom at Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture. Native to North America, the annual flowers have blooms with a diameter of about 3 centimeters. Around 5.3 million nemophila flowers dot Miharashi no Oka Hill within the park. The blossoms will be at their peak until around Saturday, according to the park. “It’s beautiful as it looks like a crystal blue lake,” said Naomi Koda, who visited on Monday with her husband and dog from Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture.