Tokyo’s Kabukicho District Gets New Nighttime Attraction

Yomiuri Shimbun photo

Kabukicho Tower Tokyu’s restaurant floor will remain open until 5 a.m.

A 48-story commercial complex that includes bars and restaurants that will stay open until dawn opened Friday in Tokyo’s Kabukicho, the bustling district known for its nightlife.

The Kabukicho Tower Tokyu, which also houses a movie theater and two hotels and has five floors below ground, focuses on the nighttime economy to attract overseas visitors looking to experience that aspect of Japan.

The hotels are located on upper floors, while a stage theater with a 900-seat capacity occupies the sixth to eighth floors. There is a live music hall with a capacity for about 1,500 people in the underground floors.

A restaurant alley on the second floor features local delicacies from all over Japan and will stay open until 5 a.m.

The tower offers direct bus services to and from Haneda and Narita airports.