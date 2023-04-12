Home>FEATURES>TRAVEL SPOTS
  • TRAVEL SPOTS

Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Fukushima

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:23 JST, April 12, 2023

People stroll beneath cherry blossoms in full bloom in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture, on Wednesday. About 1,000 cherry trees are planted along a 3-kilometer-long promenade that was created at the site of a former local Nicchu Line station of the now-defunct Japanese National Railways. The Nicchu Line was abandoned in 1984.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING