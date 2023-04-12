- TRAVEL SPOTS
Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Fukushima
13:23 JST, April 12, 2023
People stroll beneath cherry blossoms in full bloom in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture, on Wednesday. About 1,000 cherry trees are planted along a 3-kilometer-long promenade that was created at the site of a former local Nicchu Line station of the now-defunct Japanese National Railways. The Nicchu Line was abandoned in 1984.
