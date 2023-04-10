Cherry Blossoms Lit Up at Peak Bloom in Tokyo Park

The Yomiuru Shimbun



Illuminated cherry blossoms are in full bloom at a park in Tokyo’s Ogikubo district. Otaguro Park has eight double-flowered cherry trees that will be lit up nightly until Sunday. When a gentle breeze comes, visitors can also enjoy showers of blossoms as they fall from the trees. Admission is free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is ¥300 for adults between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., when the blossoms are lit up, and ¥100 for elementary and junior high school students.