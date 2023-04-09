Bolts of Summery Hand Towel Cloth Dangle, Dry in Sakai

The Yomiuri Shimbun



The production of tenugui hand towels for summer is now at its peak at a company in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture. At Nakani’s factory, hand towels with designs evocative of summer, such as morning glories and fish swimming in the sea, swayed in the breeze on Thursday as they hung from the ceiling to dry. The hand towels are made using a traditional dyeing technique that originated in Osaka during the Meiji era (1868-1912). With people returning to their regulars lives as the pandemic subsides, the company has seen more orders this year for summer festivals and firework displays.